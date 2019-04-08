Hammer seized and local 52-year-old man arrested following an altercation in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a local man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, assault, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, following an incident in Scarborough.

Officers attended a report of an altercation involving a man and a woman in North Street, Scarborough, just after 1.30pm on Saturday April 6.

A spokesperson said: "Members of the public intervened, and officers were on the scene within minutes.

"A 52-year-old local man was arrested, and a hammer seized. He has been released on bail as enquiries into the incident continue."