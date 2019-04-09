Handbagged recreates the weekly meetings between the Queen and Mrs Thatcher - Susan Penhaligon and Sarah Crowden star

Two formidable figures – the Queen and Margaret Thatcher - are reunited in Moira Buffini’s comedy Handbagged which is at York Theatre Royal later this month.

Handbagged is funny, sharp and mischievous as the play imagines what might have happened at the Queen’s weekly meetings with Margaret Thatcher when the latter was Prime Minister.

Entertainingly told and packed with satirical humour, the play sees the two women collide as they share their opposing views of Britain’s role in the world.

Jo Newman directs this new production of a play that proved a huge West End hit and was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2015 Olivier Awards.

Susan Penhaligon plays Q with Caroline Harker as Liz, a younger version of the Queen.

Sarah Crowden plays T with Eve Matheson as Mags, a younger Margaret Thatcher.

Completing the cast are Jahvel Hall and Andy Secombe who between them play a range of familiar characters including Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Gerry Adams, Arthur Scargill and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Handbagged runs at York Theatre Royal from April 24 to May 11.

Tickets: 01904 623568 or on line at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk