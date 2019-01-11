Hansel and Gretel panto marks society’s landmark year

Pickering Musical Society is currently performing Hansel and Gretel at the Kirk Theatre – written by life member Ron Hall and directed by Luke Arnold.

The production follows the traditional fairytale, is set in the village of Munchin Koffdropp, and features a cast of more than 40 local performers aged between 8 to 80.

Marcus Burnside will play the pantomime dame Miss Daisy Demeanour and is joined by Stephen Temple as Willie the village idiot. This year’s production is very special as it marks the start of the 100th anniversary year of Pickering Musical Society. Director and theatre manager Luke Arnold, said: “We are all really proud that Pickering Musical Society has reached this wonderful milestone.”

Tickets start from £12 and are available at www.kirktheatre.co.uk or by calling 01751 472127.

The show runs until Sunday 20 January.