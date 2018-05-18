Hansen the hero as Hush descends over Valley

Zac Hansen took the starring role as Hush beat Valley 3-0 in the final of the Goal Sports Trophy at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday night.

Hush may not have controlled too much of the final, but they had the finishing touch that Valley lacked.

The game raced away at a frenetic pace, though few actual chances were created by either team.

The only good opportunity of the first knockings saw Dan Sheader collect in the box, but he had a rush of blood and lashed the ball over the Shed.

It was Valley who probably were on top of the contest when Hush grabbed the lead after 25 minutes.

But it was Hansen who marauded onto a long ball and lifted it beautifully over the keeper and into the corner of the net.

A second goal soon followed as Valley were rocked further.

Hansen collected on half-way, raced through the heart of the Valley defence and slotted past Stefan Campbell.

Callum Myers could have made it three when he robbed keeper Campbell, but he panicked and scuffed a shot across goal.

Valley began to up their tempo after the interval, with Neil Forsyth volleying over from the edge of the box.

Forsyth continued to threaten from midfield, again grazing the bar with a drive and then seeing his shot cleared off the line by a Hush defender.

Sam Westmoreland forced a fine save out of Burrows, before the Hush keeper was badly hurt after a clash with a Valley attacker.

Farcical scenes followed, with referee Bill Pashby and a Hush man heading down the tunnel and emerging with Scarborough Athletic's massage bed. Meanwhile Burrows had been helped from the field of play.

Not stung too much by this blow, Hush wrapped things up soon after.

Hansen took advantage of a poor defensive header and a slip from the keeper and tapped home from a yard, despite a lively first touch.

Valley had another chance to trim the arrears straight after when a shot from inside the box hit a Hush man and then the post before being cleared.

Then, with seconds left, Valley man Danny Applebly produced a moment of absolute brilliance as he danced past five players with his feet of fire. Sadly his finish didn't match, with his shot smacking against the mid-riff of the keeper and being cleared.

That was the last action of the final and Hush lifted their second trophy of the campaign.