Happy Futures day brings in charity cash

Staff at Happy Futures on Hopper Hill Road recently organised a family fun day, putting on a range of activities.

There were plenty of fun and games for everyone to enjoy and, along with the sale of cakes, £630.40 was raised for good causes.

Kayleigh Woodward held a sponsored haircut to raise cash.

A further £487 was accrued by Kayleigh Woodward’s sponsored haircut.

Luzanne Fletcher at Happy Futures said: “The money raised will be donated to our supported charities – the Scarborough Lions and the Advocacy Alliance.”

A new respite care facility for people with profound learning disabilities has opened in Eastfield.

Kelly’s Place, run by Happy Futures, is a bespoke two-bedroom bungalow in Burnside, featuring en-suite bathrooms, tracker hoists and ample moving space for wheelchairs.

Support at Kelly’s Place is offered by skilled support workers, expertly trained to support those with profound disabilities and complex needs.

Angela Fletcher, managing director at Happy Futures, said: “What we now have is an incredible facility that will go a little way towards addressing the demand for short-term respite care.”