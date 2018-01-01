Hardy Yorkshire bathers take the plunge for New Year's Day dips

The colder the water, the more inviting it was for these tough Yorkshire swimmers.

Traditional New Year's Day dips took place across the county today.

Huge crowds gathered at Wharfemeadows Park in Otley to watch swimmers brave the freezing River Wharfe in memory of local swimming teacher Joe Town, who ran the event for over 25 years until his death in 2011. Mr Town had learned to swim in the Wharfe as a child.

In nearby Ilkley, other hardy souls headed for the White Wells Spa Cottage on Ilkley Moor, where the historic plunge pool is still in use. New Year's Day is the attraction's most popular day for 'plunging'.

And there's always the North Sea - swimmers in fancy dress took to the waves at Scarborough's South Bay for the town's long-established winter dip.