Harmonia’s pride at winning two choir day trophies

Harmonia choir, who rehearse at Norton College, came away with two trophies at the National Choir Day at the Eskdale Festival in Whitby.

The choir was victorious in the Songs from the Shows section and the highlight of the evening – the Choir Recital.

The recital is the culmination of the whole day, when, this year, eleven choirs went head to head.

Each choir had 12 minutes to showcase what they can do and impress the adjudicators.

The Harmonia members were thrilled to retain the Songs from the Shows trophy with Alison’s arrangement of Circle of Life from the Lion King. But they knew that, with several new choirs taking part this year, that winning the Recital class would be a difficult task.

Alison Davis, who leads the choir, said “I can’t believe that we won it for the third year running but the choir have worked so hard to reach such a high standard of performance and they thoroughly deserved these trophies.”

Prima Vox from York finished in third place with the York Philharmonic Male Voice choir claiming second position.

The choir was formed in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength. It now boasts 58 members who come from various parts of Ryedale.

Harmonia regularly performs for local charities and their next concert in this area is on Saturday 7 July at Great Edstone Church at 7.30pm.

For more information about where you can hear Harmonia visit their website www.harmoniachoir.co.uk.