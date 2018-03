Hatton brothers seal merit award delight at presentation

The Hatton brothers, Elliot, Callum and Jake swept the board at the Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League’s Merit Award presentation evening.

The Flixton trio all collected awards on the evening after stand-out performances with bat, ball and in the field during the 2017 season.

Derwent Valley League Merit Award winners:

Under-15s:

Batting: Jake Hatton (Flixton)

Bowling: Finlay Ward (Flixton)

Fielding: Elliot Hatton (Flixton)

Wicket-keeping: Marley Ward (Flixton).

Under-13s (Zone One)

Batting: Elliot Hatton (Flixton)

Bowling: Josh Harvey (Bridlington)

Fielding: Freddie Gunning (Flixton), Sam Pickup (Cayton), Reggie Steels (Cayton).

Wicket-keeping: Charlie Thompson (Flixton).

Under-13s (Zone Two)

Batting: George Baldwin (Pickering A)

Bowling: Louis Jemison (Pickering A)

Fielding: Harrison Scuffham (Duncombe Park A), Byron Marshall (Nawton Grange), George Baldwin (Pickering A), Morgan Elven (Pickering A).

Wicket-keeping: Isaac Edmond (Pickering A).

Under-11s (Zone One)

Batting: Ollie Hakner (Driffield A)

Bowling: Callum Hatton (Flixton)

Fielding: Alex Barton (Bridlington), Chris Leeson (Bridlington), Tom Shepherd (Bridlington), Jake Jones (Cayton).

Wicket-keeping: Tigan Hinderwood (Bridlington).

Under-11s (Zone Two)

Batting: Harry Pinder (Forge Valley)

Bowling: Oliver Harrison (Snainton)

Fielding: Oliver Barnet (Wykeham).

Wicket-keeping: Tyler Simpson (Whitby).

Under-11s (Zone Three)

Batting: Harry Edwards (Pickering A)

Bowling: Sam Hill (Pickering B)

Fielding: Sam Degazon (Nawton Grange).

Wicket-keeping: No nominations