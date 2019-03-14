Have your say at ballot box when Scarborough Borough Council elections take place in May

Voters across the Scarborough, Whitby, Filey areas can have their say on who represents them when an election for all 46 Scarborough Borough Council seats takes place on Thursday 2 May.

The council will move to a revised 20-ward structure for this May’s elections (from the current 25 wards) with four less seats than the current 50.

The council is advising voters to visit scarborough.gov.uk/elections to find out

more information about whether their ward boundary has changed and also to check the

location of their polling station.

The council has also issued a Notice of Election for the area’s 39 parish councils, which

will take place on May 2.

Nomination packs are available for anyone who wishes to stand as a candidate for

Scarborough Borough Council and/or for one of the parish councils.

Existing councillors wishing to continue to be councillors will need to complete a pack to be able to stand for election again.

Packs can be obtained by:

• Downloading from scarborough.gov.uk/elections

• Emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk

• Calling Electoral Services on 01723 232309 between normal office hours (8.30am to

5.00pm)

• Writing to Electoral Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough YO11 2HG

Completed nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the Returning Officer at the

Town Hall in Scarborough, during normal office hours and no later than 4pm, Wednesday

April 3.

Anyone not on the register of electors will not be able to vote in the elections.

There is still time for people to register and this can be done easily online at

before the deadline of midnight, Friday April 12. Alternatively, people can contact the

Customer First team for assistance on 01723 232323.

Anyone who will be on holiday on May 2 can apply to vote by post or by proxy, which is

someone that can vote on their behalf at the named elector’s usual polling station.

The deadline for applying to vote by post is 5pm, Monday April 15.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm, Wednesday April 24.