Have your say over junction improvements in Scarborough in meeting tomorrow night

Scarborough residents are being given their say over two more proposed junction improvement projects in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire County Council is proposing to alter two junctions as part of a £4m scheme to tackle four congestion hotspots in the town.

Work to improve the Scalby/Manor Road roundabout is already complete and improvements to the Stepney Road/Sandybed Lane roundabout began this week.

The further proposed upgrades are:

1. At the A171 Scalby Road/Stepney Drive junction: Install traffic lights to synchronise with those at the Scalby Road/Woodlands Drive junction.

At the Stepney Drive approach to Scalby Road: Widen to two lanes, and make the Woodlands Drive two-lane approach to Scalby Road longer.

Due to start in Spring 2020.

2. At the A171 Scalby Road/Falsgrave Road junction: Install traffic lights and widen the road.

Due to start Autumn 2020.

North Yorkshire County Council has organised a consultation event for the final two improvements on Thursday September 26, between 2pm and 7pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Stepney Road.

Both the county and borough councils contributed £150,000 to the project with the majority of the £4m funding coming from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.