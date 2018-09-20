Health spending up for discussion at Scarborough and Ryedale CCG meeting

Members of the public are invited to discuss local health spending and future priorities at the next meeting of NHS Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) Governing Body.

The meeting will be held at the Downe Arms Hotel on September 26, from 9.30am to noon.

The public are invited to observe the meeting and there will be a 15 minute slot set aside at the beginning for any questions submitted in advance.

Questions should be sent to: Executive Assistant, NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG, Scarborough Town Hall - York House, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2HG or emailed to scrccg.enquiries@nhs.net, no later than 24 September.

Dr Phil Garnett, local GP and Chairman of NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG, said: “Our Governing Body meetings give a valuable insight into local health spending and how we approach different priorities in the area.

“We are also able to demonstrate the significant challenges we face as a CCG which hopefully helps people empathise with our decisions.

“We encourage any members of the public interested in local spending to come along.”

The full agenda and relevant papers are available to view on the CCG website here: http://www.scarboroughryedaleccg.nhs.uk/get-involved/governing-body-meetings-1/