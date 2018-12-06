£3,500 chair is a 'real bonus' for patients at Scarborough Hospital

Scarborough League of Friends have donated a tilting chair to make life more comfortable for Holly Ward patients.

The new ‘tilt in space’ chair means that orthopaedic patients with limited mobility can leave their bed and sit in comfort.

Therapy assistant, Gail Dawes, approached the Friends to see whether they could help in providing the specialised chair for patients on Holly Ward.

She said: “Patients with particular mobility problems need specialised equipment and we used to borrow a tilt in space chair from the stroke ward if it was free.

"I thought it would be fantastic for patients if we could have our own and thankfully the Friends agreed to provide one. It’s a lovely chair and a real bonus for patients to help with their recovery.”

The chair, costing over £3,500, can be tilted as a unit and every part of it can be adjusted to give the right level of support to ensure the patient is comfortable. It moves on wheels so patients can be positioned to look out of the window or have a conversation with another patient or visitor.

Ward sister Zoe Jennings said: “We are so grateful to the Friends of Scarborough Hospital for this donation. The new chair provides comfort to patients who need that extra level of support. It’s so nice to be able to offer facility like this which is way outside of our budget - it makes such a difference.”

Until recently the Friends of Scarborough Hospital ran a charity shop in the town that has raised more than £700,000 to help patients.

Although the shop has closed the Friends are still actively supporting the hospital with donations and have raised £1million since they began in 1997.