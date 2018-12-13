£40m investment will “transform” Scarborough Hospital

Scarborough Hospital is set to be “transformed” by a £40 million investment into its emergency care facilities.

Last week, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust announced it had been successful in its bid for the funding from the Government to create a Combined Emergency Assessment Unit on the site.

The trust’s Finance Director Andrew Bertram told a meeting of its Council of Governors today that it would give the hospital “state-of-art facilities” and laid out how the money would be spent.

He said that £22m of the money would be used to create the unit, which would see surgeons and the medical staff working together at the front door of the emergency unit.

He said: “We know we can’t recruit accident and emergency doctors into Scarborough so actually bringing the medical and surgical teams to the front door to be part of a three-way medical team will deliver our acute medical model.”

Mr Bertram added that several million pounds would be used to upgrade the power supply to the hospital, which is at breaking point.

The emergency department at Scarborough Hospital

“We have a major problem in Scarborough with the electrical infrastructure and the feed into the site,” he said.

“It’s not very interesting and it’s not very sexy but we have to deal with it. It is absolutely getting to the point where we can’t plug anything else in and we have big aspirations to plug lots of new diagnostic tools in at Scarborough.”

He said the rest of the money would be used to clear a maintenance backlog at the hospital to bring the site “up to scratch”.

He added: “It’s about state-of-the-art, modern facilities that will transform the hospital. This will become an example for others to follow.”

Carl Gavaghan , Local Democracy Reporting Service