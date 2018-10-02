Further strike action on the cards for hospital staff

Hospital staff could be set for a second round of industrial action, following a 48-hour strike last week.

Their walk-out failed to stop York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust going ahead with plans to transfer estates staff, cleaners and porters to a subsidiary company, owned by the trust.

Bridlington Hospital staff waved flags and banners at the entrance to the site.

VIDEO: Strike action begins at Bridlington Hospital



Chris Daly, regional officer at Unite The Union, said: “People are very disappointed with the senior management at the trust. They feel betrayed about being pushed out.

“It seems to me there is a lack of leadership at the trust.”

An estimated 225 staff at Bridlington, Scarborough and York hospitals began a strike at 6am last Thursday

Mr Daly said: “It’s not something we relish but it is a consequence of the trust’s actions.

“Our members were disappointed it came to that. But once it became clear that was what they were going to have to do, they got behind it. It was really well supported.”

He said there was nothing to stop the trust from reversing their decision, which came into effect on Monday.

As a result, because the workers’ employer has changed, a new ballot will have to be held before any further strike action can take place.

Mr Daly said Unite was in the process of arranging a new vote.

A spokesperson for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We recognise that staff have the right to voice their concerns in this way and we worked with our staff to ensure we continued to provide safe care for our patients during industrial action.

“There was minimal impact on our services for both patients staying in our hospitals and on outpatient appointments, which proceeded as planned.”