Hospital petition - thousands of local people show their support

The petition started amid fears over possible changes to services at Scarborough Hospital has secured more than 12,000 signatures in the first couple of days.

Over the weekend, reports on social media suggested that hospital bosses were looking at wholesale changes which included downgrading the A&E department and maternity services.

A petition was set up and thousands of people from around the Yorkshire coast have put their names to it online.

A public consultation event is set to be held at East Riding Leisure in Bridlington this afternoon, but there was controversy yesterday when the NHS Trust which runs Scarborough and Bridlington Hospitals failed to send a representative to a council briefing at the town hall in Scarborough.

Despite a statement by the trust which says it is committed to keeping the A&E department at Scarborough, hundreds of people are signing the online petition every hour.