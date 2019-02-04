Scarborough Hospital appoints new chief executive Simon Morritt

The trust which runs Scarborough and Bridlington Hospitals has appointed its new chief executive.

Simon Morritt joins York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust from Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where he has been chief executive since 2016.

Scarborough Hospital

He has more than 25 years’ experience in the NHS, which he joined in September 1989, as a general management trainee in Greater Manchester.

After roles across Yorkshire he went on to be successful in number of senior positions. His first chief executive post was for the Doncaster Central Primary Care Trust in October 2000 and he was appointed chief executive of the former Bradford and Airedale Teaching Primary Care Trust in October 2006.

Following his time in commissioning organisations he became chief executive of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Susan Symington, Chair of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am pleased and proud to make this appointment, confident that Simon will provide excellent leadership for our Trust.

"Simon joins us at an important time as we work towards building sustainable solutions to the challenges we face, as well as building on our many areas of strength.

"His commitment and experience will help us to strengthen our partnerships across the healthcare community in readiness for the ambitious plans we will deliver together.

“Simon will succeed current chief executive Mike Proctor, who has given more than 40 years of dedicated service to the NHS.”

Mr Morritt said: “I am delighted to be joining York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and look forward to working with staff across the organisation who are clearly caring and committed to doing the best for patients across North and East Yorkshire.”