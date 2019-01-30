Scarborough Hospital is looking for more volunteers to help patients

Could you help to improve patients' experiences of Scarborough Hospital?

A number of roles for volunteers are available, from welcoming people at reception to helping encourage patients to enjoy their meals.

They will be advertised on the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust website until 10 February.

Sarah Patten, patient experience project manager, said: “Volunteers at the trust fulfil a variety of roles that really help patients and visitors to our hospitals. Although volunteers do not perform any clinical roles, they are able to get hands on experience of what it is like to work in a hospital environment alongside hospital staff as part of a team.

“Volunteers can give a few hours a week or several days a week – it’s a fantastic way to give something back to your local hospital and community.”

A recent survey showed volunteering had helped people develop their confidence and communication skills, and provided valuable insight into careers in healthcare.

Pauline Everett, who volunteers in the MacMillan Unit at Scarborough Hospital, said: “I really enjoy my volunteering making refreshments for visitors to the unit. Not only does it provide an extra service for patients, it gives the nursing staff time for their patients, therefore it is rewarding for us all.”

Sarah added: “We’re extremely grateful for all the support we receive from our volunteers and we look forward to speaking to anyone who is interested in finding out more.

“We hope that our volunteers will commit to volunteering with the Trust for six months or more – some volunteers have been with us for 20 years!”

Volunteering is open to anyone aged 16 and above, however some age restrictions may apply on certain wards.

For further information contact the Volunteer Service team at volunteering@york.nhs.uk or call 01904 724229.