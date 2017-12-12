She did it! Laura runs 5k every day for a whole year

A fundraising Scarborough woman has run 5k every day for a whole year to support five charities close to her heart.

But having completed the year, Laura Bluck has decided to keep running until she reaches 500 days. From running in the heat of Fuerteventura to the freezing cold winter nights in Scarborough, Laura hasn’t missed a day. So far she has raised £1,500 and is overwhelmed by the support.

Laura Bluck has ran 5k for a year

She said: “When I first started I never expected to receive this much support. It’s all gone a bit mental. So many people joined me for the final run of the year which was amazing.”

The 35-year-old has upped her to target to £2,000, with Gift Aid, which she hopes to raise by her 500th run.