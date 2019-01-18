Heat from log burner set chimney alight in Filey home says fire service

The heat generated a log burner set a chimney and flooring alight in a Filey home, the fire service has said.

Firefighters from Filey were called to the a report of a chimney fire at the address near Muston Road at around 5.05pm on Thursday.

The chimney caught alight because of the heat generated by a log burner, North Yorkshire Fire Service said.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "This was a fire that had spread to the flooring of a residential property and the crews sought the further assistance of a crew from Scarborough.

"Four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera, small tools and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used to extinguish the fire which was caused by heat from a log burner."

