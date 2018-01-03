Heavy-hearted Daly departs Boro

Midfielder Ross Daly has made the difficult decision to leave Scarborough Athletic.

The former Farsley man has been loving his football at the Flamingo Land Stadium, but due to personal reasons he has been forced to call time on his stay with Boro.

Daly joined at the beginning of the current campaign and has been an integral cog in Boro's rise to third in the Evo-Stik North.

He said: "I'm gutted because I've loved it at Scarborough, but I've been given the opportunity to see my son more and that is obviously a no-brainer.

"It has been difficult with work over the past few months as well, but I've stayed at Scarborough until now because I've been really enjoying my football.

"This is not a football-related issue, Steve Kittrick has been amazing with me, looking after me since I joined the club.

"I really want to thank Trevor Bull, all the players and the amazing fans for their support during my time at the club.

"I'm very sad to be leaving, but something had to give and you have to put your family first."