Helmsley Artisan Food Market hailed a success

The first Helmsley Artisan Food Market, held on Friday, March 29, has been hailed a huge success with a “strong steady stream” of vistors through the door.

The market takes place on the final Friday of every month in the Town Hall, and already has a variety of local artisan food producers hosting stalls.

Annika Dowson, who is behind the market, said: “We were delighted with how well the first market went, with a strong, steady stream of visitors across the day and lots of happy faces.

“The Helmsley Artisan Food Market adds an extra dimension to the town’s existing weekly outdoor market.”