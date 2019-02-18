Helmsley business joins Freddie’s Fight with a creative cakemaking event

A business in Helmsley is getting behind an ambitious fundraising campaign to help pay for special medical treatment in America for a three-year old boy from Ampleforth.

Celebrate Country Cake Design will be hosting a special Sugarcraft workshop to help raise money for Freddie’s Fight.

Freddie Thompson was diagnosed with an aggressive stage four neuroblastoma when he was just two years old. The youngster has already undergone chemotherapy and surgery, and his family are now aiming to raise £250,000 to send him for pioneering vaccine treatment in America which has, in trials, decreased the chance of relapse to 30%.

Keen to help, the talented Rhian Crusher, owner of Celebrate Country Cake Design, will be hosting some of her popular sugarcraft workshops this Saturday (Feb 23) to help raise much needed donations.

In the classes, which are suitable for people at all levels of experience, pupils will learn how to create an adorable blue teddy bear, complete with a gold ribbon in honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness.

The first workshop, held at the Methodist Schoolroom in Helmsley, will begin at 11.30am and finish at 1pm. Further workshops will be run throughout the day, according to demand.

Places cost £15 and can be booked through Celebrate Country Cake Design’s Facebook page, by calling 07974 487644 or popping into the company’s workshop at the Walled Garden Craft Units. All proceeds will go to Freddie’s Fight.

Rhian said: “When I heard about Freddie and everything he has already been through, I knew I had to help.

“Putting my skills to good use seemed the most obvious option and the sugarcraft workshops are always very popular. I’d like to say thank you to Renshaw, which is donating the icing, as it means all the money raised can go to directly to Freddie’s Fight.

“I hope to see lots of people there for some fun and to learn a new skill – all for a very worthwhile cause. Even if people aren’t able to attend, they’d be more than welcome to pop in to leave a donation.”

