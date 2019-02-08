Helmsley group steps up to raise £345 for St Catherine’s Hospice

A brand new fundraising group in Helmsley has raised a fantastic £345 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The hospice’s Helmsley Fundraising Group held an afternoon tea dance, which was enjoyed by everyone who attended. The money raised will go towards patient care.

Nicky Grunwell, hospice fundraiser, said: “Thank you to the fundraising group for all their hard work and to everyone else who supported this event.

“The hospice is also looking for a volunteer in the Helmsley area to collect donation tins from businesses and deliver new ones. Call 01723 378406 if you would like to help out.”