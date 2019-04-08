Helmsley hosting Easter bonnet trail over school holidays

Helmsley is hosting a very special trail this school holidays – asking families to find the Easter bonnets hidden in businesses across town.

More than a dozen businesses in the town are taking part, and have hidden unique, individually decorated bonnets in their window displays.

The trail will run until Tuesday 28 April.

Families can get an entry form from the Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop on Barkers Yard and then have to match the photos to the businesses before returning the entry form to any participating business for their chance to win.

All those who correctly identify the bonnets will be entered into a prize draw and could win a Helmsley goody bag.

Entrants will also be asked to name their favourite bonnet in a Best Dressed Bonnet competition – with one local business being named champion.

Lynn Hempsall, owner of Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop, and treasurer of Helmsley in Business, said: “Easter is always a very special time in Helmsley with the town in full bloom, and hopefully some lovely Spring weather to look forward to!

“We have lots of families in the area on holiday, and other more local residents looking for things to do to entertain the children.

“Hopefully the Easter Bonnet Trail will be something fun to do, whilst the grown ups can take a sneak peek in the shops – and everyone can enjoy a stop for a drink and slice of cake.”

Visit www.visithelmsley.co.uk for more details.