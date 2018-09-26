Helmsley hotel up for national spa accolade

The Feversham Arms, in Helmsley, made a splash after its in-house Verbena Spa was named a finalist in the 2018 Good Spa Guide Awards.

The Verbena Spa was shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Best Country Retreat’ category and will now go up against some of the very best spas in the UK to claim the coveted accolade.

Sponsored by Thalgo and in association with Temple Spa, the awards aim to highlight excellence in the spa industry.

The Verbena Spa has an extensive range of heat facilities including an aromatherapy room, salt inhalation chamber, saunarium, monsoon shower, foot spas and new rasul experience. In addition, guests can relax in the outdoor heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

Kelly Nicholson, manager at the Verbena Spa, said: “We’re over the moon to have been shortlisted for the award, it means so much to all of the staff here at Feversham Arms and Verbena Spa.

“We would love to go on and show the rest of the UK just how amazing our spa really is.

“We all have our fingers tightly crossed to be named ‘Best Country Retreat’, even though it’s already an amazing achievement to be named as a finalist in the awards.”

Voting will go live at 9am next Monday (1 October) and can be made by visiting: https://goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/2018-awards.

The overall winners will be announced during the Spa Life UK gala dinner at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, on Tuesday 13 November.

Visit https://goodspaguide.co.uk to find out more about the Good Spa Guide.