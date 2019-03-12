Helmsley sawmill sale to raise money for Freddie’s Fight

A Helmsley business is helping to fund the fight for Freddie Thompson by running a sale of ex-display items, with all proceeds going towards the local boy’s potentially lifesaving trip to America.

Duncombe Sawmill will be holding the sale for a week from this Saturday (March 16), with items including fence panels, gates, children’s play equipment, benches and planters available, and prices starting at just £10.

Freddie Thompson from Ampleforth was diagnosed with an aggressive stage four neuroblastoma when he was just two years old – an illness which has just a 35% survival rate.

With the nature of this type of cancer, more than half of children who do reach remission will relapse.

The youngster has already undergone chemotherapy and surgery, and his family are now trying to raise £250,000 to send him for pioneering vaccine treatment in America which could decrease his chances of a relapse.

Emma Woods, owner of Duncombe Sawmill, said: “As a parent, I read about Freddie’s family trying to raise money for his treatment and just wanted to help in some way. Selling off our ex-display items with all donations going to the Freddie’s Fight cause seemed like a simple thing to do.

“So, if anyone has been thinking about buying something for their garden, now is the time as you’ll be doing your bit to help a local family and little boy who really need it.”