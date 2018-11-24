Helmsley spuced up after sparkling tree donation

A business has stepped forward to allow a town to return to its tradition of placing a central Christmas tree for all residents to enjoy.

Helmsley Town Council had refused to fund a tree as it believed the tree was wanted by businesses, but not by the town’s residents.

Having heard Helmsley would have to go without a tree again, Borogate’s Libby Butler Jewellers, part of the Helmsley in Business group, stepped in to ‘Spruce’ up the town, with an offer to pay for the tree.

Duncombe Park Estate will provide an 18ft tree at a discounted rate, while the Helmsley in Business group will pay for new decorations.

All of the town’s lights, including the Christmas Tree, will be switched on during the evening of Friday 30 November, returning to the town’s traditional ‘Carols round the Tree’ start to the festive season.

Following the switch-on at 6pm, people will be encouraged to attend the Christmas Tree Festival preview evening at All Saints Church, starting at 6.20pm, where visitors can enjoy a glass of mulled wine, mince pies and festive music, while glimpsing a sneak peek at the 25 decorated trees.

The event will be followed the next day by the Small Business Saturday Family Fun Day.

Andy Mardle, owner of Libby Butler Jewellers, said: “We’re delighted to help out if it means we can have a tree in the town again. We know local residents and visitors love to see it and have missed it over recent years.”