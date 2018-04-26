Helping Scarborough teenagers make a choice

Last month, The Scarborough News revealed the district has the highest number of teenage pregnancies in North Yorkshire.

Despite this, numbers have dropped significantly in the last two decades and a lot of this is down to combined efforts to promote sexual health services for young people.

North Yorkshire County Council has been working with partner agencies to reduce unplanned teenage pregnancies by taking steps such as training for schools to deliver effective sex education and commissioning a Healthy Child Programme (school nursing service) to provide confidential advice and support to young people.

The service also ensures that free confidential advice, contraception and STD testings are available.

Sister Tanya Qualter, of YorSexualHealth in Scarborough and York, said:“There has to be recognition that not all teenage pregnancies are unplanned. Young people who make a choice to have a baby, I feel, have a very negative slant put on them.

“Teenage pregnancies are classed up to the age of 19 and for some people it is a choice and it can be a really positive life experience. There are services in place to support young people who make the choice to have a baby whether it was planned or not.”

Scarborough has the lowest percentage of abortion rates in the county – showing many young women are stepping up to take on the role as parents.

The YorSexualHealth Scarborough Centre, in Northway, is open for all young people to access.

Sister Qualter added: “Around one third of under 16s engage in sex before the legal age. We want to ensure that it is consensual with someone of a similar age and that it is safe.

“One of the key things we try to achieve is that young people don’t feel judged when they come through our doors.

“Patients may not always remember exactly what we said, but they will remember how we made them feel.

“It’s a big step for young people to come to an adult clinic for the first time. For many it will be the first time they may have made a health-related visit without a parent with them.”

The clinic provides free and confidential advice and treatment for young people with regards to helping them chose suitable contraception and offering screening for and advice about Sexually Transmitted Infections.

For those under the age of 16, health professionals can provide this service if, in their clinical judgement, they believe it is in the young person’s best medical interests and they are able to give what is considered to be informed consent. But for under 13s different rules apply as they cannot legally give their consent to any form of sexual activity.

A review of progress will shortly be undertaken to ensure that the recommended actions in Public Health England’s Teenage pregnancy Prevention Framework are in place in North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson from the county council said: “The council commissions an integrated sexual health service that was re-designed in 2015 and resulted in an increase in service provision across North Yorkshire with more clinics in more areas.

“There is also an outreach team that works with vulnerable young people who struggle to access mainstream services.”