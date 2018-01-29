Helping secure a 'Happy Future' for others

Award-winning support company Happy Futures, based at Newchase Court, Eastfield, celebrated its recent ‘Outstanding’ Care Quality Commission rating with a party for all the staff and individuals they support.

They presented all members of the staff team with a paperweight engraved memento of the occasion as a special thank you. Donations were also presented to their two chosen charities for 2017.

Angela Fletcher, the company’s managing director, presented a cheque to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Paula Cooney the Operations Manager, presented a cheque to WHISH, a Whitby-based charity which supports children with sensory impairments.

Picture: Richard Ponter 180312