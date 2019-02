Events are being held most weekends, and litter pickers, gloves and bags are all provided. Here are all the dates for the six beaches where clean-ups are being held.

1. Fraisthorpe Saturdays: May 4, August 3, November 2. Meet at Fraisthorpe Beach car park at 10.30am

2. Bridlington North Saturdays: March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, December 14. (All 10.30am, except September 21 at 2pm) Meet at slipway off Limekiln Lane.

3. Flamborough South Landing Saturdays: March 3 (11am), June 16 (noon), September 22 (1pm), December 8 (10am). Meet at Living Seas Centre

4. Filey Saturdays and Sundays: March 3 (10am), April 6 (10am), May 5 (10am), June 2 (11am), July 14 (10am), August 3 (11am), September 1 (11am), September 21 (2pm), October 12 (10am), November 9 (10am), December 8 (10am).

