Here are the most popular places where Scarborough people are booking holidays for in 2019 Families and couples are getting ready to escape the winter blues by booking their summer holiday this January. Here are the top destinations that Scarborough residents have booked their holiday to from Hays Travel, Scarborough. 1. Florida, United States of America Nicknamed 'The Sunshine State' Florida provides an array of activities at many parks including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and Epcot. other Buy a Photo 2. Kos, Greece The harbour town of Kos provides a mixture of culture, history, beaches and nightlife for solo travellers, group of friends, couples and families. other Buy a Photo 3. Krakow, Poland Krakow offers culture and medieval architecture that are waiting to be explored including Auschwitz, Wawel Castle and Salt Mine. other Buy a Photo 4. Santa Maria, Cape Verde The tropical climate in Cape Verde is one of it's main attractions as the daytime highs in the summer months usually peaks at 29 degrees. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3