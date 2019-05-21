Here are the planned restrictions to parking near Seamer Station

People living near to Seamer Station in Scarborough are being reminded to attend a consultation event tonight as the county council looks to try and tackle parking congestion.

The meeting will take place at the Crossgates Community Centre at 7pm and all who are interested are invited to attend.

Charges have been brought in at the station's car park

North Yorkshire County Council is looking to make changes to car parking around the station in response to concerns raised by people living nearby.

Recently, charges were introduced in the station car park, meaning more and more drivers were trying to park on the approach road.

The county is proposing an experimental traffic regulation order which would see the installation of parking bays along the north side of Station Road, from the bend to the bottom of the steps, and a small number of parking bays inside the bend, near the junction with Cayton Low Road.

These would be available to anyone for free seven days a week at all times.

To give residents the greatest opportunity to park outside their homes, the authority proposes to provide free, unrestricted parking along most of the residential side of Station Road between noon and 10am, Monday to Saturday, with no restrictions on Sunday.

To deter all-day parking and parking over several days by rail users between Monday and Saturday, a single yellow line prohibiting parking between 10am and noon each day would be introduced. This restriction would affect residents as well as rail users.

Double yellow lines would also be introduced in certain areas, improving visibility and providing safe passing places. Double yellow lines would be installed at the entrance to the road and around bends to improve visibility and safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Tonight’s meeting has been called by Cllr David Jeffels, member for Seamer and Derwent Valley.

He said: “The parking problem in Station Road has got considerably worse in the past two to three years with more people using the Scarborough to York line and using Seamer station.

“With a half hourly service on the line due to be introduced shortly, the situation is going to become even more difficult for residents in the area. It is vital that they put forward their views before the consultation period ends.”