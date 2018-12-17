Here are the Scarborough roads where yellow lines are set to be added, to keep buses moving

Parking restrictions are being proposed to stop motorists from blocking up two Scarborough roads with bad parking.

This summer, buses trying to use Hovingham Drive and Old Scalby Road were unable to get through to stops due to cars being parked on both sides of the road.

As there were no road markings in place the cars were not parked illegally but had not left enough room for EYMS buses to navigate through.

Following pressure from residents in the area, North Yorkshire County Council is to now consult on introducing yellow lines in the area and keep clear “H” bar markings in front of some driveways.

Residents will now be asked for their views on the proposals.

County Councillor Andrew Jenkinson (Con), who represents the Woodlands area, said: ‘I became county councillor for this area in May last year and promised then to solve the unfairness of people parking inconsiderately in the Hovingham Drive and Old Scalby Road areas.

“Although the proposals can’t solve all issues, we have started the process, we are moving in the right direction and the proposals are a lot better than the current situation for residents.

“These proposals will resolve the problems the local bus service has when it can’t get along Hovingham Drive or Old Scalby Road due to inconsiderate parking.

“For some people, the local bus service is their lifeline and when the bus service can’t get through they lose that lifeline. This proves that as a council we are listening to the public’s problems and, where possible, we deliver.”

A letter will go out to all residents this week.