Here is what's planned for the former Poundworld shop in Scarborough town centre

An empty store in the middle of Scarborough’s town centre could become a cafe under new plans revealed this week.

APAM Limited has applied to Scarborough Borough Council for a change of use permission for the former Poundworld store in Newborough.

No details on the type of cafe nor the name have been given in the application, which is now out to consultation.

The shops Scarborough has lost: see HERE

The Poundworld store closed last year when the company went into liquidation.

The discount store started out in 1974 as a market stall in Wakefield but competition with rivals including Poundland hit it hard.

In total, the collapse of the chain, which had 335 stores, resulted in the loss of 5,100 jobs across the country.

The empty unit in Scarborough underwent a recent renovation as a new tenant was sought for the property.