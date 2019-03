From Harry Potter to characters from the Greek mythology – here's how children from Braeburn School and Gladstone Road Primary dressed up for this year's World Book Day. For the best outfits from years gone by click here.. Pictures from Richard Ponter.

1. Teagan and Finlee Braeburn school pupils Teagan and Finlee have a fun time.. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Gladstone staff get stuck in! Gladstone Road Primary School staff Kerry Hide, Joanne Greenway, Nadia Phillips, Sarah Stuart and Helen Halliday play their part. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Some Harry Potter fun A trio of Harry Potters at Braeburn school ..Seth, staff member Angel Smith, and Noah. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. A special donation Morrisons staff Ellie Waite and Paul Cole present Breaburn School Head Richard Crabtree with brand new books.. jpimedia Buy a Photo

