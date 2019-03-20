Here’s how to get final tickets to ride behind iconic locomotive on North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Steam locomotive fans are being offered the chance to grab tickets to ride behind iconic locomotive, 60009 Union of South Africa, on the iconic North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Tickets to travel behind the LNER Class A4 steam locomotive, which is one of only six surviving A4s, are priced from just £30 for adults and £15 for children.

From left: Paul Middleton aka Piglet, Chris Price and Mark O'Brien.

Union of South Africa services will depart at 9.30am, 12.40pm and 3.40pm from Grosmont Station on March 30 and 31, as well as April 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “It’s always a fantastic occasion when we kick start the season with a guest engine.

“We very much look forward to welcoming both heritage rail enthusiasts and families to ride behind such a unique locomotive.”

Visitors can also get a real taste of railway life by tuning in to the second series of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, which is airing this spring.

The first of the six-part documentary series sees the railway addressing the challenges of keeping trains operating through a National Park during a heatwave in the peak timetable.

Eric Treacy makes a return to traffic and Engine Shed Manager, Piglet, visits Erica the cat, after retiring from the Motive Power Depot after 15 years of service.

NYMR has also added an additional Union of South Africa hauled Afternoon Tea Service on Thursday April 4.

With the first one selling out, another opportunity like this may not be seen for some time.

Seats are limited.

Group rates can be requested on bookings of 20 or more by emailing info@nymr.co. uk. Click here for more information about NYMR.