Brown capuchin monkeys

Here's the 9 wild and exotic animals amazingly kept in Scarborough homes

Here's the 9 animals people in Scarborough are keeping in their homes.

Capuchin monkeys and American crocodiles are among them.

A female Capuchin Monkey (Cebus apella)

1. Capuchin Monkey

A female Capuchin Monkey (Cebus apella)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Two female ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta)

2. Female ring-tailed lemur

Two female ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Two male ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta)

3. Male ring-tailed lemur

Two male ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Two adult american alligators (Alligator mississippiensis)

4. Adult American Alligator

Two adult american alligators (Alligator mississippiensis)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3