Here's the host of the 2019 Business Day in Bridlington

It's a job done by Alexander Armstrong and news presenter Naga Munchetty in previous years.

Writer, broadcaster, actor and, former MP Gyles Brandreth is the first guest to be announced for The Business Day 2019, which takes place at Bridlington Spa on Friday, June 7.



A former president of the Oxford Union and MP for the City of Chester, Gyles Brandreth is one of Britain’s busiest after-dinner speakers and award ceremony hosts.

He has been nominated for and won awards himself as a public speaker, novelist, children’s writer, broadcaster, political diarist, journalist, theatre producer and businessman

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa said, “Hearing the name Gyles Brandreth always brings a smile to my face. I’m not sure whether it was the jumpers and repartee on Channel 4’s Countdown or his acerbic recollections of his time as an MP but if he’s on my television then I’ll be enjoying it.



“Hosting the The Business Day is a varied role so delegates will have an opportunity to see the many facets of this multi-talented man – I consider him to be one of our great British institutions!”



Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, Leader, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said, “Building on the success of the previous sell-out events, The Business Day has firmly established itself in the Humber Business Week calendar.



“Working jointly with the Humber LEP and The Business Day’s main sponsors I’m looking forward to the event in 2019 which will allow for business networking and insights from a line-up of great speakers; including Gyles Brandreth.”

Tickets cost £125 per person, or £1,000 for 10. For more information, or to book tickets go to thebusinessday.com or call 01262 678258.

