Scarborough's old all weather lifeboat has been spotted in Valparaiso.

Dave Clapham took a picture of the former Mersey-class Fanny Victoria Wilkinson and Frank Stubbs in its new home.

The vessel, which was replaced by the new Shannon-class Frederick William Plaxton in 2016, was bought by the Chile’s search-and-rescue service and arrived in Valparaiso earlier this month.