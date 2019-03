Boro were top of the Evo-Stik Premier in November, but a slump in form saw them drop out of the play-off places following a number of disappointing results and performances. Here is the run of results from then to his sacking on Saturday.

1. Farsley Celtic 3-1 Boro Boro lost 3-1 to fellow promotion hopefuls Farsley Celtic at Throstle Nest at the beginning of November.

2. Redcar Town 0-5 Boto Kittrick's side bounced back from their Yorkshire derby defeat to thump Redcar Town 5-0 in the North Riding Senior Cup.

3. Boro 2-0 Marine Boro kept up their promotion charge by beating Marine 2-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

4. Boro 0-2 Gainsborough Trinity The resurgence in form didn't last, as another defeat to fellow promotion hopefuls followed the Marine win, with Trinity winning 2-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

