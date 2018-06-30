Here's what's happening in Scarborough for Armed Forces Day

An action packed programme of events in the air and on the ground awaits the crowds that are expected to flock to the coastal town to pay tribute to the UK Armed Forces and share in the day’s celebrations.

The day runs from 10am until 5pm starting with a welcome by the Town Crier of the Borough of Scarborough, Mr David Birdsall and Scandinavian band marching from Luna Park on Sandside. At 11.00am, Rich Goodwin’s Muscle Biplane will perform high energy and awe inspiring aerobatics followed at 12pm by The Blades Aeronautical Display Team, world renowned and made up entirely of former RAF Red Arrows pilots.

The official civic welcome and presentations will take place at 12.30pm at the formal area on Foreshore Road. At 2.00pm, there will be an RAF Dakota Flypast in tribute to the centenary of the RAF, followed at 2.15pm by a gun run challenge between Scarborough Sea Cadets and Northampton Sea Cadets and at 3.00pm a RNLI/HMCG air to sea rescue display.

The day’s Foreshore Road and major highlights programme in full is:

10am Welcome by Town Crier of the Borough of Scarborough, David Birdsall

Scandinavian marching band steps off from Luna Park

11am Rich Goodwin’s Muscle Biplane Aerobatics Display

11.15am RAF cadets first aid demonstration at their stall opposite Gilly’s

12pm The Blades Aeronautical Display Team

12.30pm Civic opening led by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

Welcome by the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Joe Plant

Veterans badge and certificate of appreciation presentations

Yorkshire Volunteers Band perform

1pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom performs WW2 popular songs

1.40pm Performance by the Yorkshire Corps of Drums

1.50pm RAF Dakota Flypast in tribute to RAF100

2.15pm Scarborough Sea Cadets Gun Run Challenge against Northampton Sea Cadets

3pm RNLI/HMCG Air to Sea Rescue display with commentary

4.20pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade led by Queen's Own Yeomanry WMIK and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

4.30pm Review of parade at the Formal Area

4.40pm Posthumous presentation of Armed Forces Day flag to Mrs Marilyn Linton, widow of the late Clive Linton RM, with citation

4.45pm Service of Thanksgiving led by Revd Richard Walker and Revd Pam Jennings

5pm ‘Three cheers’ for the Armed Forces

The day’s Sandside programme in full is:

10am Scandinavian marching youth band steps off from Luna Park

Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

Vintage village gets underway

Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular WW2 songs near ASK

11.20am Performance by the Yorkshire Corps of Drums

12.30pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom performs WW2 popular songs

1pm Songs our Soldiers Sang performance on West Pier

2pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

2.05pm Army cadet demonstration on West Pier

2.15pm Performance by the Yorkshire Volunteer Marching Band

2.30pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom performs WW2 popular songs

Songs our Soldiers Sang performance on West Pier

4pm Performance by the Yorkshire Corps of Drums

4.10pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade muster at Sandside, outside Golden Grid

4.20pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade step off from Sandside led by Queen's Own Yeomanry WMIK and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

4.30pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom performs WW2 popular songs near ASK

The vintage military themed village on Sandside will evoke the nostalgic sights, sounds and smells of war time Britain. People will be able to take a step back in time and experience some wonderful examples of the vehicles, entertainment and services associated with the First and Second World Wars and a wide variety of stalls from the finest purveyors of vintage goods.

In recognition and remembrance there will be an area on West Pier dedicated to ‘WW1-Yorkshire Coast Remembers’. This will include poppy making workshops, the 1568 Sawdust Hearts Project, a display of 1914 motorbikes used by the Red Cross and a sing-along to a WW1 anthology of morale-boosting songs and stirring marches, ‘The Songs our Soldiers Sang’.

Also on West Pier will be a military climbing wall and Rebel airsoft rifle range, The Cockleshell Heroes and Eden Camp Museum WW2 exhibits, interactive military displays and vehicles and ‘meet and greet’ from The Yorkshire Regiment, which will give people the chance to mingle and chat with soldiers about their work and experiences.

In the harbour area, there will be living history tours of The Coronia and The Regal Lady that took part in the evacuation of Dunkirk. Military adventure activities will take place on the beach.

All programme timings are approximate and may be subject to change due to adverse weather, alteration or cancellation.

Military families visiting Scarborough on the day are welcome to visit the Heroes Welcome stall near the RNLI lifeboat house to claim a resort hosting pack, which will contain lots of freebies and special offers for refreshments and local attractions (Armed Forces identification will be required).

The recently launched Book of Remembrance to commemorate the World War I centenary and all Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives during conflict or in peacetime, as well as civilian victims of war, will be available at the Heroes Welcome stall for people to record details of relatives and friends and add their own personal tributes.

Armed Forces Day 2018 is sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and South Bay Traders Association with support from Scarborough Borough Council and Welcome to Yorkshire.