Here's when roadworks start that will improve the Scalby Road-Manor Road roundabout in Scarborough

A busy roundabout is to undergo a major overhaul, as part of a £4m package of junction improvements in Scarborough.

The scheme of road improvement works on the Scalby Road and Manor Road roundabout is set to begin on Monday June 24 and is expected to take four weeks.

The work is part of a multimillion pound package of junction improvements in Scarborough which is essential to support the proposed growth of the town over the period of the Local Plan up to 2032.

The carriageway will be widened to create two lanes on the approaches from Scalby Road (south) and Manor Road. The roundabout will be made smaller to make it easier to turn, and improvements will be made to the pedestrian dropped kerbs and islands.

Working hours will be predominantly between 7.30am and 5pm, weekdays only. Temporary traffic lights will be in place but Manor Road will be closed between the roundabout and its junction with Wykeham Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Carriageway resurfacing will take place over three weeknights during the final week of the scheme from 7pm to 2am. Signs will be in place closer to the time.

It is the first of four junctions which are scheduled to be upgraded by March 2021. The others are:

· A170 Stepney Road/Falsgrave Road;

· A170 Stepney Road/Stepney Drive/Sandybed Lane roundabout; and

· A171 Scalby Road/Stepney Drive.

Details of these junction improvement schemes will be the subject of consultation exercises later this year.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “The £4m investment to improve these junctions is crucial to the aspirations for the growth of Scarborough. In their current layout, all of the junctions were expected to reach capacity by the end of the Local Plan in 2032.”

The County Council and Scarborough Borough Council are working in partnership on the scheme, contributing £150,000 each, with the bulk of the funding coming from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership, plus developer contributions.