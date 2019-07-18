Here's when the Manor Road-Scalby Road roundabout works will finish

The first stage of a £4m scheme to improve some of Scarborough’s busiest road junctions is to be completed tomorrow (Friday), ahead of schedule.

The North Yorkshire County Council project at the Scalby Road and Manor Road roundabout junction started four weeks ago.

The carriageway has been widened to create two lanes on the approaches from Scalby Road (south) and Manor Road. The roundabout has been made smaller to make it easier to turn, and improvements have also been made to the pedestrian dropped kerbs and islands.

£4m junctions scheme gets go-ahead - see HERE.

A county council spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the contractors are expected to come off site tomorrow, three days ahead of schedule.

It is the first of four junctions which are scheduled to be upgraded by March 2021. The others are the junction of Stepney Road and Falsgrave Road; the Stepney Road, Stepney Drive and Sandybed Lane roundabout; and the Scalby Road and Stepney Drive junction.

North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council both contributed £150,000 to the project with the majority of the funding coming from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

