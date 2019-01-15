Here's where and when Scarborough's Race for Life will take place - and men can take part too

People in Scarborough are being encouraged to join this year's Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life.

As an added incentive, throughout January people are being offered 30% off entry fees.

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Sea Life Centre, Scarborough on July 10.

Simon Round, Cancer Research UK’s Scarborough’s Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Scarborough access to the latest treatments. You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

“The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Scarborough with people across North Yorkshire and the whole of the UK. Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

He added: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend. To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org and enter the discount code, RFL30 for 30% off entry fees. Alternativly, call 0300 123 0770.