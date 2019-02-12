Here's where overnight closures of parts of the A64 will take place to allow safety improvements for cyclists and walkers

Cyclists and walkers along the A64 will benefit from £1.3 million of safety improvements thanks to a special Highways England fund.

The two major schemes are being carried out near Musley Bank (near Malton) and Tadcaster Bar to provide better facilities for walkers and cyclists which are safe and separate from A64 traffic.

The work will involve overnight lane closures on the A64.

The projects have been developed as part of Highways England's cycling designated fund. This fund is being spent between 2015 and 2021 to provide more attractive, safe, accessible and integrated cycling facilities, to encourage more people to cycle.

The scheme at Musley Bank involves constructing a new shared cycle and footpath next to the A64 westbound entry slip road and verge to provide a new link between the village of Huttons Ambo and Malton.

Work will start between Musley Bank and Hutton next week and includes new and upgraded crossing facilities and alterations to the drainage. This work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am where there will be closures of the westbound entry slip road, eastbound exit slip road and there will be a lane closure on the A64 westbound carriageway with temporary traffic signals in place.

At Tadcaster, an improved and widened cycle and footpath next to the westbound exit slip road will be constructed.

Work started in the Tadcaster area this week and includes necessary safety and bridge barrier improvements. Work is being carried out during the day between 8am and 5pm with narrow lanes in place 24/7. There will be some overnight closures between 8pm and 6am to install and remove the narrow lanes.

Highways England project manager Chris Dunn said: “We’re committed to significantly improving safety across our road network, and the new and improved cycle and footpaths will make it much easier and safer for cyclists and pedestrians. We are also looking at what further improvements can be made over the next 12 months along this important route.”

Both schemes are due to be completed by the end of March.

Highways England is working to achieve a target to deliver 150 cycling schemes by the end of Road Investment Period (2015-2020), and 200 cycling schemes by 2020/21 after the government set up the £100 million dedicated fund for cycling in its Road Investment Strategy. This £100 million fund forms part of the £250 million designated fund for Cycling, Safety and Integration.

For more information about designated funds visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/designated-funds/