Hewitt leaves ahead of Marske friendly

Defender Sam Hewitt has left Scarborough Athletic ahead of tonight's home friendly fixture against Marske.

The centre-back was a key figure in Boro's promotion from the Evo-Stik North last season and boss Steve Kittrick has moved to wish him well for the future.

He said: "Sam has been a great servant to the club and he did very well for us last season, we wish him all the very best for the future."

Kittrick is now looking forward to tonight's clash, which will be a replay of the FA Cup and North Riding FA battles from last term.

He added: "We played them on a few occasions last season and they gave us some very difficult games.

"It will be a chance to see how they have moved on and how far we have progressed as a side.

"It is another test and one I'm looking forward to."