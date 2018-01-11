Hewitt: We had to bounce back from Hyde defeat

Defender Sam Hewitt felt that Scarborough Athletic had to bounce straight back with a string of performances after the pre-festive disappointment at Hyde United.

Boro slipped to a 3-1 defeat on the road at promotion rivals Hyde, but then strung together a run of fine displays, which saw them beat Tadcaster Albion, Clitheroe, South Shields and then Droylsden last weekend.

"It was disappointing at Hyde because we just didn't perform, after that we had to dig deep and put in a string of performances and we have done just that," said Hewitt.

"The gaffer (Steve Kittrick) gave us our target over the Christmas period and we have achieved it.

"As well as winning all those tough games, we have looked good as a side during that period as well.

"The fans have played a huge part in this. It is great when you get onto a horrible pitch at somewhere like Droylsden, you look up and you see that support.

"It really spurs you on to get that result because you know that they are behind you 100% of the way.

"I'm looking forward to this Saturday because we probably owe Kendal one from earlier in the season when we drew at their place, despite battering them.

"It will be nice to play them on a flat deck and with our home support behind us. Hopefully we'll go out there and really show our quality."

In recent weeks the forward three of Michael Coulson, James Walshaw and Max Wright have received the plaudits as Boro have crashed in 13 goals in four games.

That is something that Hewitt is happy with, as he just wants to get on with his job of keeping clean-sheets.

He said: "If you look as us as an attacking team, we are always going to take chances and we are always going to score goals.

"I don't mind Coulo, Wally and Max taking the spotlight as long as we perform as a team and get the results.

"If they score goals then that's great, but we still need to do our job at the back, which is something we have been doing in recent weeks."