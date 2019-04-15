High flying show stopper

Ryedale Youth Theatre will be flying high when it performs Ian Fleming’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as one of only a limited number of amateur youth groups in the UK chosen to do so as part of the 50th anniversary of the 1960s movie.

Master carpenter Piddy Young and his grandson Matt Kemp has created the company’s very own Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for the show on April 17-20 at The Milton Rooms.

Piddy, who has worked with Ryedale Youth Theatre on an entirely voluntary basis since our first show in 1992, has spent the autumn and winter months holed up at the set storage barn making Chitty and all the set.

The duohave turned a £150 second hand mobility scooter, bought from e-Bay, into the enigmatic flying character, added to by Jane Gledhill’s painting and Kevin Jacques’ hydraulics skills.

Piddy said: “Lots of hours, lots of conversations, lots of disputes but I think this is the best thing yet that I’ve made for RYT. We have both really enjoyed it.”