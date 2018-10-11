Historic country house hotel on the North Yorkshire coast looking for a new owner

A Victorian property, situated in the hamlet of Dunsley on the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast near Whitby, has gone on the market with an asking price of £2,500,000.

Dunsley Hall Country House Hotel has been put on the market so the current owner can "focus on other business interests."

It has undergone significant investment and renovation since it was purchased in 2014, compromising of 27 bedrooms, an 80-cover contemporary restaurant, oak panelled bar, library/lounge, private dining room, lawned and landscaped gardens and extensive car parking.

Set on four acres of land, the site occupies an elevated position overlooking Sandsend and surrounded by a variety of coastal towns and villages including Whitby, Lythe and Runswick Bay.

The property, which was Originally built in 1900 by Frederick Haigh Pyman, has a rich history as it retained its maritime heritage under the family’s ownership until 1949, when the residential estate was split and subsequently Dunsley Hall was converted into a country house hotel in 1995.

Dunsley Hall is now for sale in order for the current owner, who had never run a hotel previously, to focus on other business interests.

The hotel business has been built on great service, great food, and luxurious surroundings, with good food the cornerstone of the hotel.

The chef brigades’ claim to fame is that they are the youngest professionally trained team in the country and the whole team at Dunsley have worked hard to build the hotel’s reputation and drive the outstanding profits it currently makes. In the hands of an experienced hotelier, the venue has the potential to grow further.

Mark Worley, Director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, comments, “This historic, substantial and stunning hotel provides a unique opportunity for an experienced operator to acquire a thriving business in a prime location and to capitalise on the significant investments already made, Dunsley Hall presents even more scope to grow via the introduction of weddings, afternoon teas, Christmas parties, spa or pool facilities, plus the addition of further accommodation on the grounds.”