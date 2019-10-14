Historic inn that has been closed for years is set to reopen as hotel and country club

A landmark run-down moorland inn, which has been closed for several years, is set to get a new lease of life.

The 166-year-old Hambleton Inn at Sutton Bank, near Helmsley, is set to be a new tourist and holiday attraction, members of the North York Moors National Park Authority's planning committee will be told on Thursday.

The area is recognised as ‘the home of thoroughbred racehorses' and it is said cock fighting was historically practised in the hotel yard, so developers who bought the inn last year aimed to capitalise on its heritage through a major revamp, featuring five retail units, 22 bedroom suites and a gymnasium/spa.

But as the site, which is next to the racing stables of trainers Kevin Ryan and Bryan Smart, could only accommodate 20 parking spaces, the original scheme was recommended refusal by the highway authority earlier this year as there would not be enough spaces to serve the scale of the proposed development.

The Hambleton Hotel and Country Club scheme has consequently been cut in scale to 18 en-suite rooms, no gym and spa element, only two retail units and the bar/restaurant facilities would only be available for use by residents of the hotel, with the parking provision increased to 33 spaces.

The scheme has received some support from local residents. George Lupton, of nearby Ampleforth, said: “The Hambleton Inn is in a dire state of repair, is an eyesore and sheer waste of business. There are lot of people who would benefit by it becoming up and running again.

“Loneliness, isolation, stress and depression are among the issues which affect rural communities and farmers, so this would be positive for the community; it will also provide local employment.”

However, others have claimed the proposed number of rooms and size of the plans is out of keeping with the original hotel site and would cause noise, security concerns and access issues at the nearby yards.

The authority’s planning committee is being recommended by officers to approve the scheme at its meeting on Thursday.